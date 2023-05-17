Prudential PLC Buys 12,167 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 103.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,923 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,167 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $3,756,000. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.87.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.52%.

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $84,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,818.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $84,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,818.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $195,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 949,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,731,631.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,378 shares of company stock worth $931,608 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

