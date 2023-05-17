Prudential PLC Grows Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 102.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after buying an additional 224,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,867,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,635,000 after purchasing an additional 231,562 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,530,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,036,000 after purchasing an additional 171,924 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dover by 2.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,981,000 after purchasing an additional 64,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,959,000 after purchasing an additional 565,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.31.

Insider Activity at Dover

Dover Trading Down 1.5 %

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover stock opened at $137.52 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $160.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.94. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.93%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

