Prudential PLC Has $761,000 Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Prudential PLC grew its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 104.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Insulet by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Insulet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Insulet by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

Insulet Stock Down 0.3 %

In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,278,158.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 23,401 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $7,140,815.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,656 shares of company stock valued at $9,819,174. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $319.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $187.07 and a 12 month high of $335.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 282.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Insulet had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

