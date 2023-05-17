Prudential PLC Has $776,000 Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 138.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $513,164,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 26,278.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,897,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,719 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,058,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,969,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,130,000 after acquiring an additional 583,057 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,500,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.88.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $124.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $137.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.39 and its 200 day moving average is $111.24.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

