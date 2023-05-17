Prudential PLC Has $787,000 Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 121.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,580 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 848.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.72.

Shares of INVH opened at $33.21 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $40.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average of $31.60.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $579.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.68 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 3.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.22%.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

