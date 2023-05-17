Prudential PLC Has $789,000 Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 172.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,676,000 after buying an additional 319,700 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,724,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,054,000 after purchasing an additional 282,532 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 306,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,543,000 after purchasing an additional 259,221 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 233.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 283,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after purchasing an additional 198,273 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.64.

Insider Activity

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,939,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,939,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,691.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,646. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $97.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $86.60 and a one year high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

