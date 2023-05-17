Prudential PLC Has $866,000 Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,933 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UFPI. StockNews.com began coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

UFP Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $82.23 on Wednesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $99.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.24 and its 200-day moving average is $81.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.48.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.33. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.03%.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $392,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,640.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $392,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,640.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $839,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,952,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,591 shares of company stock worth $7,106,975. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UFP Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc engages in the supply of products primarily manufactured from wood, wood and non-wood composites, and other materials to retail, packaging, and construction markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail Solutions, Packaging, and Construction. The Retail Solutions segment sells treated lumber products, wood plastic composite, mineral based composite decking and related decking accessories, exterior sliding, pattern, trim, and facia products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.