Prudential PLC Increases Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 102.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP stock opened at $63.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.26 and a 200 day moving average of $53.60. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $66.67.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -137.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.87.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

