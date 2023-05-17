Prudential PLC Increases Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 83.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,026,000 after acquiring an additional 261,765 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Iron Mountain by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,030,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,221,000 after buying an additional 1,163,745 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,566,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,625,000 after buying an additional 103,470 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,367,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,202,000 after buying an additional 753,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Iron Mountain by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,296,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,450,000 after buying an additional 830,061 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $58,241.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,076,121.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 17,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $931,471.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,500,929.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $58,241.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,076,121.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,552 shares of company stock worth $4,993,621. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Iron Mountain Trading Down 2.4 %

IRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NYSE:IRM opened at $54.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $57.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.71.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 88.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 124.75%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Articles

