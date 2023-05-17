Prudential PLC Purchases 559 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Prudential PLC grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 109.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 3.5% during the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. New Street Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,480.50.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,275.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,337.75. The company has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,251.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1,092.65.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

