Prudential PLC Raises Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 150.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total value of $369,086.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,424 shares of company stock worth $1,621,296. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HII opened at $196.47 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.51 and a 12 month high of $260.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.36 and a 200-day moving average of $219.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

Further Reading

