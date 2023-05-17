PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Down 3.5%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.72 and last traded at $14.73. Approximately 70,789 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 469,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.
PUBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley began coverage on PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PubMatic to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.
The firm has a market capitalization of $790.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.36.
In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,447.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 17,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $245,134.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,553.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,447.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,364 shares of company stock worth $813,704 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PubMatic by 3.4% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PubMatic by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after buying an additional 46,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Holdings Co raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Graham Holdings Co now owns 1,973,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,271,000 after buying an additional 346,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
