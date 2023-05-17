PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Down 3.5%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.72 and last traded at $14.73. Approximately 70,789 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 469,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PUBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley began coverage on PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PubMatic to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

PubMatic Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $790.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.36.

Insider Activity at PubMatic

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). PubMatic had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,447.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 17,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $245,134.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,553.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,447.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,364 shares of company stock worth $813,704 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PubMatic by 3.4% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PubMatic by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after buying an additional 46,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Holdings Co raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Graham Holdings Co now owns 1,973,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,271,000 after buying an additional 346,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Featured Stories

