Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology Price Performance

Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Puma Biotechnology has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $133.58 million, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Puma Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PBYI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.10 million. Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 21.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 193,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 27,088 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.