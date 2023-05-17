Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Issued By B. Riley

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Franklin Street Properties’ current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Performance

Franklin Street Properties Announces Dividend

FSP stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30. Franklin Street Properties has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $152.80 million, a P/E ratio of 148.15 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.40%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Street Properties

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy bought 25,000 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,271,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,056. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 50,000 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 568,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,181.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy bought 25,000 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,271,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,056. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 225,903 shares of company stock valued at $554,399 over the last ninety days. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Street Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 17.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 220,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 79.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 95,595 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 53.8% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 70,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 40.1% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 662,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 189,472 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 39.6% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,547,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,495 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment. The Real Estate Operation segment is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate, and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

See Also

