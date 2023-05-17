Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Issued By Raymond James

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.95 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%.

Newmont Stock Performance

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

TSE:NGT opened at C$60.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.09, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$64.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$64.36. Newmont has a 1-year low of C$51.44 and a 1-year high of C$89.79.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.541 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s payout ratio is -229.47%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

