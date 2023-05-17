Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for CarMax, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for CarMax in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.41 EPS.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. CarMax’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.
CarMax Stock Performance
Shares of CarMax stock opened at $69.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.79. CarMax has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $106.24.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in CarMax by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period.
About CarMax
CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CarMax (KMX)
- Are Bank Stocks a Good Buy Right Now?
- The 8 Best Agricultural ETFs to Consider for Your Portfolio
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.