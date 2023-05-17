Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for CarMax, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for CarMax in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. CarMax’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

CarMax Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $69.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.79. CarMax has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $106.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in CarMax by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.