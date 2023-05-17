Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Issued By Cormark

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, May 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BTG. TheStreet raised B2Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. CIBC downgraded B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

B2Gold Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $4.05 on Monday. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $592.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.00 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in B2Gold by 47.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,269,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,108,000 after buying an additional 13,697,997 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $41,567,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 8.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 120,018,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,878,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146,020 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 159.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,262,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter worth about $29,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

About B2Gold

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

