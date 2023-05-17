Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Issued By Capital One Financial

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for CNX Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $15.51 on Monday. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 7.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 17,930 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 39.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 29,348 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 26.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 11,142 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

