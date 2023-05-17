Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Issued By HC Wainwright

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aravive in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.32). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aravive’s current full-year earnings is ($1.29) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aravive’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Aravive Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aravive

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAV opened at $1.61 on Monday. Aravive has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $96.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Aravive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aravive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Aravive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aravive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Aravive by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 30,792 shares in the last quarter. 16.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of transformative treatments designed to halt the progression of life threatening disease, including cancer and fibrosis. The company was founded on December 10, 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

