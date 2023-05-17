Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Issued By Zacks Research

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $8.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s FY2023 earnings at $8.51 EPS.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.4 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

AJG stock opened at $217.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.58 and a 200 day moving average of $194.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $148.24 and a twelve month high of $219.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $12,127,466.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $1,056.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total value of $697,254.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,285 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,961.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $12,127,466.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $1,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,354 shares of company stock worth $25,882,434. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.