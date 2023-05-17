Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Issued By HC Wainwright

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.77) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.76). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioXcel Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.09) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.87) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.55) EPS.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $27.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $803.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.12. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. State Street Corp grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 377.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,760,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,854,000 after buying an additional 1,392,114 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $24,904,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $10,867,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 340,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 224,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,068,000. 42.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,039,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Javier Rodriguez sold 1,785 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $48,766.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,842. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 60,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,039,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,889. 37.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. It also focuses on utilizing cutting-edge technology and research to develop therapeutics solutions. The company was founded by Vimal D.

