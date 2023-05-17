Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Lowered by Analyst

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amphenol in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Amphenol’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Amphenol Trading Down 1.3 %

APH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

Shares of APH stock opened at $74.75 on Monday. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APH. American Trust raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 44,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

