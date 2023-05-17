Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CP. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $82.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.89 and its 200 day moving average is $77.73. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $83.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 18.21%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

