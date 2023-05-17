Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON) Boosted by SVB Leerink

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report released on Monday, May 15th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.68). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Disc Medicine Opco’s current full-year earnings is ($2.90) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Disc Medicine Opco’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.30) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($7.52) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($9.67) EPS.

IRON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Disc Medicine Opco Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Disc Medicine Opco stock opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. Disc Medicine Opco has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $35.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.98.

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.53).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disc Medicine Opco

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Disc Medicine Opco by 134,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Disc Medicine Opco by 2,709.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

About Disc Medicine Opco

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

