Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Boosted by Analyst

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Federated Hermes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chamria now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Federated Hermes’ current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Federated Hermes’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

FHI has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of FHI stock opened at $37.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Federated Hermes has a twelve month low of $28.69 and a twelve month high of $45.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.66.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.85 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 4,504,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,552,000 after buying an additional 1,269,097 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the first quarter worth $28,723,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 61.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,822,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,060,000 after acquiring an additional 690,423 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the first quarter valued at $20,889,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,838,000 after purchasing an additional 466,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $38,799.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,579.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $38,799.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,579.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $388,578.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,036,979.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $1,373,128. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 39.58%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

