Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Boosted by Analyst

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 15th. SVB Leerink analyst F. Khurshid now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.36). The consensus estimate for POINT Biopharma Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $1.79. The business had revenue of $226.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million.

POINT Biopharma Global Trading Up 2.6 %

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on POINT Biopharma Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

POINT Biopharma Global stock opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. POINT Biopharma Global has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $11.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On POINT Biopharma Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter worth $116,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter worth $1,529,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 72.9% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 350,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 147,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

