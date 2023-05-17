Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for The Chemours Company Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Chemours in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Chemours’ current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chemours’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

CC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

Chemours Trading Down 3.8 %

Chemours stock opened at $27.87 on Monday. Chemours has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.46.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. Chemours had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Insider Activity at Chemours

In other Chemours news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $983,086.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,232.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chemours by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after buying an additional 4,060,250 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 29.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,256,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,490 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,013,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,885,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1,845.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 997,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,588,000 after purchasing an additional 946,210 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

