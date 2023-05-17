Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) Issued By Northland Capmk

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for KORE Group in a research report issued on Thursday, May 11th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for KORE Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for KORE Group’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KORE Group from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of KORE Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

KORE Group Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of KORE Group stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. KORE Group has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76.

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). KORE Group had a negative net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $62.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million.

In other KORE Group news, Director Tomer Yosef-Or bought 24,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $27,878.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,671 shares in the company, valued at $27,878.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 46,426 shares of company stock valued at $52,679. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KORE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in KORE Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,400,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 80,217 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KORE Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 50,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in KORE Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 438,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 78,826 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in KORE Group by 400.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 226,219 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of KORE Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 21,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

