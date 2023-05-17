Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Issued By Barrington Research

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for VIZIO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 11th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for VIZIO’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for VIZIO’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get VIZIO alerts:

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $533.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

VIZIO Stock Performance

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of VIZIO from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of VIZIO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VIZIO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of VZIO opened at $7.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.08. VIZIO has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 151.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Trading of VIZIO

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in VIZIO by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,489,000 after buying an additional 1,629,570 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in VIZIO by 115,548.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,124,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after buying an additional 1,123,128 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in VIZIO by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,671,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,203,000 after buying an additional 750,702 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in VIZIO by 588.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after buying an additional 724,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in VIZIO by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,167,000 after buying an additional 623,291 shares during the last quarter. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIZIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.