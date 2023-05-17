Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Issued By KeyCorp

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Entegris in a report released on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Entegris’ current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ENTG. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.45.
Entegris Stock Down 0.0 %
Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Entegris Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.
Insider Activity at Entegris
In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,410. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at $5,303,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 30.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,005,000 after buying an additional 22,283 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 330.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $541,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.
Entegris Company Profile
Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).
