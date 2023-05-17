Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Issued By KeyCorp

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Entegris in a report released on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Entegris’ current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share.

Get Entegris alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ENTG. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.45.

Entegris Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ENTG opened at $91.61 on Monday. Entegris has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $115.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,580.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,410. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at $5,303,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 30.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,005,000 after buying an additional 22,283 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 330.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $541,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.