Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S) Issued By National Bank Financial

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sherritt International in a report released on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sherritt International’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sherritt International’s FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

S has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.70 to C$0.55 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$1.10 to C$0.90 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.80 to C$0.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Sherritt International stock opened at C$0.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Sherritt International has a fifty-two week low of C$0.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$206.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.77.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

