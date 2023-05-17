Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Lowered by Analyst

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Centerra Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

CGAU opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.83. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $8.59.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $226.53 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Centerra Gold by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Centerra Gold by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 317,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Centerra Gold by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,158,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Centerra Gold by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Centerra Gold by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.44%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

