Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Boosted by Raymond James

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Home Capital Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Home Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Home Capital Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C($0.13). Home Capital Group had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of C$126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$123.40 million.

Home Capital Group Price Performance

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$44.00.

Shares of TSE:HCG opened at C$43.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.99. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$23.82 and a 1 year high of C$43.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.52.

Home Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Home Capital Group’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

