Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Norfolk Southern Co. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Norfolk Southern in a report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the railroad operator will post earnings per share of $3.46 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.51. The consensus estimate for Norfolk Southern’s current full-year earnings is $13.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.80 EPS.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.2 %

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Argus lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.09.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $212.46 on Monday. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $264.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.51%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Articles

