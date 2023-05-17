Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Increased by Barrington Research

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.14). Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $6.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.15 million, a P/E ratio of 76.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average of $7.00. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 6,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $42,340.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 478,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,153.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 748,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and technical training programs. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, welders, and CNC machining technicians.

