R Scott Meyers Sells 2,500 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,082,325.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

R Scott Meyers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $174,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

PDC Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $62.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $89.22.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.11 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 49.57%. The company’s revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 6.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDC Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $490,918,000 after purchasing an additional 78,998 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $345,365,000 after purchasing an additional 561,339 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,632,430 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $168,949,000 after purchasing an additional 138,819 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,512,233 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $145,274,000 after purchasing an additional 323,649 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,344,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $148,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,454 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

