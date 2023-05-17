Raksul (OTCMKTS:RKSLF) Raised to “Buy” at Mizuho

Raksul (OTCMKTS:RKSLFGet Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nomura initiated coverage on Raksul in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Raksul stock opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. Raksul has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $16.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.11.

