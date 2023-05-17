Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,786 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $8,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,195.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,277. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Guggenheim lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.39.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $167.62 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $232.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.69, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.18 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 22.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

