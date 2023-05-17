Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,276 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

VRTX stock opened at $345.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $322.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $243.17 and a fifty-two week high of $354.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $706,686.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,515,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,213,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $706,686.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,515,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,898 shares of company stock valued at $21,542,553 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.