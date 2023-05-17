Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 5,026 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 281,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $8,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 84,596 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.42. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

