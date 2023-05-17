Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 87,030 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 87,030 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.43% of Griffon worth $8,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Griffon by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Griffon during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Griffon from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Griffon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Griffon Trading Down 0.6 %

GFF stock opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.55. Griffon Co. has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $43.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average of $34.51.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $710.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.23 million. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 40.44% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Griffon Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.03%.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

See Also

