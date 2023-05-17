Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,525 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $8,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 313,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,736,000 after buying an additional 23,105 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,270,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In related news, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $900,093.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,405.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $900,093.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,405.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $55,964.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,144.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,998 shares of company stock worth $3,439,588. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $88.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $111.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.79.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.91.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

