Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,837 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,452 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $8,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $414,972,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $173,259,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 672,790 shares of the software company’s stock worth $125,724,000 after buying an additional 284,490 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 579,794 shares of the software company’s stock worth $124,277,000 after buying an additional 227,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,395,946,000 after buying an additional 208,141 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $193.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $235.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,671 shares of company stock worth $2,313,602 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Articles

