Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,527 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $7,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 36,595 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $71.76 on Wednesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.65.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

