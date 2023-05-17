Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $7.59 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 5.20% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $7,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 423.6% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 669,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,907,000 after acquiring an additional 541,537 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 327.2% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 610,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 467,461 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 351.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 175,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 136,472 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 176,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 115,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $4,513,000.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Price Performance

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $22.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.39. The company has a market capitalization of $148.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

