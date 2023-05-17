Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $7,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $289.95 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $248.94 and a 52-week high of $304.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $291.69 and a 200-day moving average of $290.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.74 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

