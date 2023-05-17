Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 14,215 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $7,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 252,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3,565.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,992,000 after acquiring an additional 468,059 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,043,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $395,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at $47,999,866.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.64. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $87.55. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ON. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.