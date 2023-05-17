Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 20,252 Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,091 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 20,252 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of Enviva worth $7,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Enviva by 6.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,258 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviva during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Enviva by 20.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,207 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Riverstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Enviva by 0.4% during the third quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 28,115,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,688,629,000 after buying an additional 116,438 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Enviva by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 167,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,894,000 after buying an additional 57,356 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enviva alerts:

Enviva Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE EVA opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81. Enviva Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $80.65. The company has a market cap of $542.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average is $41.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.15). Enviva had a negative return on equity of 61.64% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $269.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enviva Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enviva from $63.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Enviva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Enviva from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Enviva to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enviva

In related news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,022,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 295,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,697.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Enviva news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $38,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,772.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,022,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,763 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,697.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 107,000 shares of company stock worth $1,115,010. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

About Enviva

(Get Rating)

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.