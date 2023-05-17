Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,515 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $7,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,360,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,436,000 after buying an additional 145,746 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 850.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after buying an additional 108,638 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,870,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,166,000 after buying an additional 92,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 590,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,690,000 after buying an additional 85,316 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

MGV stock opened at $99.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $107.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.52.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

