Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,348 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $90.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.67 and a 200 day moving average of $100.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $128.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.62 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.78.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

